Earthquake Today: Another 4.2-Magnitude Tremor Shakes Pakistan, Ninth Quake Recorded In May
As per the National Center for Seisomology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km.
In a post on X, the NCS said,“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan.”
Yesterday, May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
