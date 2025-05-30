Earthquake Today: Another 4.2-Magnitude Tremor Shakes Pakistan, Ninth Quake Recorded In May

MENAFN - Live Mint)An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Pakistan on Friday, May 30, marking the ninth earthquake in the nation this month.

As per the National Center for Seisomology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km.

In a post on X, the NCS said,“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Yesterday, May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

