Group Eleven Announces Appointment Of Jasmine Lau As Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasmine Lau, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("") of Group Eleven, replacing Jeannine Webb, effective May 30, 2025.

Jasmine is a Vancouver-based Chartered Professional Accountant with over 16 years' experience in the resource sector, having served as the Chief Financial Officer for several mineral exploration companies. She is currently the CFO of Minaurum Gold Inc, Forte Minerals Corp., and Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Prior to that, Jasmine also served as CFO to a various number of other private and public mineral exploration companies.

"On behalf of Group Eleven and its Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jasmine to the team," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Jasmine's appointment brings a wealth of relevant experience and skills to the Company. I would also like to sincerely thank Jeannine Webb for her valuable contributions and dedication to the Company over the past three years."

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at .