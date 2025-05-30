Group Eleven Announces Appointment Of Jasmine Lau As Chief Financial Officer
Jasmine is a Vancouver-based Chartered Professional Accountant with over 16 years' experience in the resource sector, having served as the Chief Financial Officer for several mineral exploration companies. She is currently the CFO of Minaurum Gold Inc, Forte Minerals Corp., and Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Prior to that, Jasmine also served as CFO to a various number of other private and public mineral exploration companies.
"On behalf of Group Eleven and its Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jasmine to the team," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Jasmine's appointment brings a wealth of relevant experience and skills to the Company. I would also like to sincerely thank Jeannine Webb for her valuable contributions and dedication to the Company over the past three years."
About Group Eleven Resources
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment