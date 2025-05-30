Roscan Gold Announces $1,000,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) -is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share (the "Offering").

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Kandiolé Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. No finder's fee is expected to be paid in connection with the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.