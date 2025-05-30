Agriculture Ministry Launches Land Leasing For Planting In Liberated Areas

Starting May 30, applications for the allocation of agricultural lands for planting purposes in the villages of Ballıca and Khanyurdu in the Khojaly region will be accepted via the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS) at eagro. Azernews reports that the application period for residents living and settled in these villages will continue until June 30.

