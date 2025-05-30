President Zardari Signs Bill Banning Child Marriages Law Now In Effect Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) President Asif Ali Zardari has signed into law a landmark bill prohibiting the marriage of individuals under the age of 18, officially making child marriage a criminal offense in Pakistan.

Under the new legislation, both the bride and groom must possess a valid national identity card to proceed with a marriage. Any officiant who solemnizes or registers a marriage without verifying official identity documents will face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to Rs100,000.

The law introduces stringent punishments for those involved in underage marriages. Anyone found marrying a girl or boy under the age of 18 will face three years of rigorous imprisonment. Parents or guardians facilitating such marriages will also be liable for three years in prison and a financial penalty.

Also Read: Severe Storms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Leave 8 Dead, 21 Injured

The law further stipulates harsher consequences for forced marriages, with offenders facing between five and seven years of imprisonment along with fines. Additionally, child marriage has been categorized under offenses akin to sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Welcoming the bill's approval, Member of Parliament Sharmila Faruqi thanked fellow lawmakers, calling it a historic milestone in the fight against child marriage. She stated the law would play a crucial role in ensuring gender equality, protecting girls' futures, and ending the inhumane practice of child marriage.

Parliamentarians broadly endorsed the law, emphasizing that it aligns with Pakistan's obligations to uphold children's rights and international human rights standards.

Following the president's assent, the law has come into immediate effect, with strict legal action now mandated against anyone found facilitating or participating in child marriages.