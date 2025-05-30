Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh Television Senior Portrays Nation's Media Cooperation With Azerbaijan


2025-05-30 06:04:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan maintain a regular exchange of information through their media outlets, said Beynegul Abauova, Director of the News Department of Kazakh Television, Trend reports.

Abauova shared her thoughts in a video address, tipping her hat to the participants of Mediafest-2025, taking place in the historic city of Nakhchivan, where they're rolling out the red carpet for the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani press.

“I warmly congratulate my esteemed colleagues and wish them success in this significant event.

The friendly relations between our countries, built on shared culture, spiritual values, and deep historical roots, are of great importance. We conduct regular information exchange with Azerbaijani media. I believe Azerbaijani media will continue to demonstrate their strength to the world. I wish you creative growth and success,” she said.

