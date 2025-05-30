Kazakhstan, Italy Expand Strategic Partnership With New Agreements In Several Key Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held negotiations with the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, in an expanded format, following which both sides adopted a Joint Statement on the expansion of strategic partnership, Trend reports.

Members of the official delegations of both countries exchanged the following documents:

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Italian Republic on the readmission of persons;

Joint statement between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Enterprises and“Made in Italy,” and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy on cooperation in the field of critical minerals and critical raw materials;

Memorandum of cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna and Maire Tecnimont;

Cooperation agreement between Samruk-Kazyna and Ansaldo;

Memorandum on the implementation of a cooperation program to promote practical solutions related to water challenges through the exchange of knowledge and best practices in water management between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and OICE;

Joint declaration between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A., and SACE SpA;

Memorandum of understanding between Samruk-Energo and SACE SpA;

Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Invest and the Italian Trade Agency.