Kuwait Partakes In UAE-Hostad Conference On Search, Rescue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 30 (KUNA) -- An official Kuwaiti delegation has taken part in the four-day International COPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue due to end later today.
Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement on Friday that the delegation has taken part in the event upon instructions by DGCA President Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for promoting cooperation with regional and international parties, swapping expertise in the spheres of search and rescue and upgrading national preparedness.
The Kuwaiti officials taking part in the event have affirmed Kuwait's keenness on upgrading the national network for search and rescue in harmony with recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the COSPAS-SARSAT program to enhance the national readiness for rapid and effective response in emergencies in the skies, at sea or on land.
The Kuwaiti delegation has held several coordination meetings with counterparts from the engaged delegations of various countries.
The delegation included director of the technical office and director of air navigation at the DGCA, Daoud Al-Jarrah, and the head of radar, rescue and search division at the DGCA, Ahmad Bou-Taiban.
The International Cospas-Sarsat Programme is a satellite-based search and rescue (SAR) distress alert detection and information distribution system. (end)
