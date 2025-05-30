Communications Ministry Highlights Ethical Standards For AI Use At NHRC Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) highlighted the ethical standards for using artificial intelligence (AI) during its participation in the two-day International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC).

During a panel discussion on the best practices for using AI according to ethical standards, Hassan Jassim Al Sayed, who serves as Advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Committee, presented his vision on the importance of aligning technological development with human values.

He emphasised that linking AI and human rights is a strategic commitment to ensuring a fair and safe digital environment.

He noted that ethical governance requires more than policies; it is based on principles that preserve human dignity, prevent bias, and promote transparency.

During the session, he also reviewed the most prominent international experiences in the field of AI governance, including the OECD Guidelines and the UNESCO Ethical Framework, which have served as models for formulating balanced policies.

The session's attendees also discussed ways to implement these principles at the national level, with a focus on enhancing transparency, fairness, and accountability in the development of AI systems.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology set up a special interactive pavilion within the accompanying exhibition, highlighting the Ministry's most prominent efforts in the field of ethical governance of AI.

The pavilion showcased the two guidance documents recently launched by the Ministry, which constitute a practical reference for guiding the development and use of AI systems in accordance with the principles of transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy protection.

These two documents are among the first initiatives in the region to establish a practical ethical framework for the use of this technology within government institutions.

The pavilion also featured a variety of visual and interactive content highlighting a range of initiatives led by the Ministry in this field, including AI projects and smart government applications.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's participation in this conference embodies its unwavering commitment to strengthening national and international partnerships.

These efforts are part of a comprehensive vision aimed at achieving a balance between technological innovation and human values.

The Ministry is working on two parallel levels: locally, by developing policies and a legislative framework that support ethical innovation, and internationally, by strengthening cooperation with relevant global organizations and institutions.

This approach is in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.