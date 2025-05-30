International Humanitarian Law Committee Meets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Committee for International Humanitarian Law held its second meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Justice's headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Committee Chairman H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the outcomes of the first meeting of 2025, including proposed activities for the current year, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

It also discussed proposed activities and programmes in cooperation with several national committees and institutions to enhance the Committee's role in disseminating and raising awareness among society and relevant parties about the provisions and principles of International Humanitarian Law.