Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
International Humanitarian Law Committee Meets

International Humanitarian Law Committee Meets


2025-05-30 06:02:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Committee for International Humanitarian Law held its second meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Justice's headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Committee Chairman H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the outcomes of the first meeting of 2025, including proposed activities for the current year, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

It also discussed proposed activities and programmes in cooperation with several national committees and institutions to enhance the Committee's role in disseminating and raising awareness among society and relevant parties about the provisions and principles of International Humanitarian Law.

MENAFN30052025000063011010ID1109615255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search