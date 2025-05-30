ADAS Markets: Camera Units, Lidar, Radar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, ACC, AEB, LDW, IPA, BSD, L1, L2, L3, L4, L5 - Global Forecast To 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|536
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$359.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$652.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Focus on Vehicle Safety Enhanced Vehicle Safety and Driving Comfort With ADAS Increased Premium Vehicle Sales Shift Toward Autonomous Vehicles Government Regulations and Safety Standards
Challenges
- High Cost of ADAS Integration Addressing Reliability Issues of Sensors in ADAS
Opportunities
- Advancements in Autonomous Vehicle Technology 5G Integration in Automotive Networks Rising Incorporation of IoT EV Manufacturers Enhancing Driving Experience and Safety Future of Autonomous Ridesharing Innovative LiDAR Technology by Key Startups
Case Studies
- Tata Elxsi Designed Robotaxi to Accelerate Autonomous Driving With Advanced ADAS Solutions Renovo Developed First Automotive-Grade, Edge-Centric Data Management Platform for Autonomous Vehicles Scenario-Based Testing Validation for ADS/ADAS With Adscene General Motors Evaluated Effectiveness of Safety Systems in GM Vehicles Momenta Showcased MPilot Parking Konrad Technologies Conducted ADAS Sensor Package and Reliability Test Nvidia Provided Open Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform ZF Released AI-Based Services for ADAS Renesas Boosted Deep Learning Development for ADAS and Automated Driving Applications Velodyne Sensors Launched AutonomouStuff'S Open Autonomy Pilot Autocruis Introduced AMD SoC-Powered ADAS and IMS for Cars Mercedes-Benz Used Ansys Optislang for ADAS Validation Through Reliable Analysis
Industry Trends
- Not specifically mentioned under Market Dynamics
Company Profiles
- Robert Bosch GmbH Continental AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG Denso Corporation Magna International Inc. Mobileye Aptiv Valeo Hyundai Mobis Nvidia Corporation NXP Semiconductors Autoliv Astemo Ltd. Horizon Robotics Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Ficosa Internacional SA Aisin Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation Infineon Technologies AG Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA Texas Instruments Incorporated Samsung Gentex Corporation Blackberry Limited Microchip Technology Inc. Veoneer US Safety Systems, LLC. Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.
