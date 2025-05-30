Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Somnomed, Resmed, Prosomnus, Dynaflex, Vivos Therapeutics, And Openairway Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients Growing Awareness Associated With Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea Increasing Usage of Oral Appliances Among Patients With Mild-to-Moderate Sleep Apnea Entry of Established Companies With Advanced Sleep Apnea Oral Solutions
Challenges
- Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for At-Home Sleep Apnea Tests Increasing Importance of Telemedicine, Mhealth, and Ai Poor Compliance and Low Adherence Associated With Cpap
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Somnomed Resmed Prosomnus Sleep Technologies Dynaflex Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Openairway Panthera Dental Airway Management Apnea Sciences Oravanosa Myerson Llc. Braebon Medical Corporation
Other Players
- Mpowrx Health & Wellness Products The Snore Reliever Company, Llc Tomed Gmbh The Aurum Group Erkodent Enrich Kopp Gmbh Oscimed Sa Sicat Gmbh & Co. Kg Glidewell Apnomed, Inc. Zquiet Dream Systems Dental Sleep Lab Alive Medical Surgical Equipment Trading Llc Orthoapnea Doc Brands, Inc.
