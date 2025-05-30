Industrial Oxygen Market To Reach USD 177.3 Billion By 2035 Driven By Steelmaking, Medical & Energy Sector Growth

Industrial Oxygen Market

The USA industrial oxygen market will see strong growth by 2035, driven by rising demand in healthcare, manufacturing, and metal fabrication sectors.

- Nikhil KaitwadeNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial oxygen market is poised for significant growth, with its value expected to rise from USD 82.9 billion in 2025 to USD 177.3 billion by 2035, growing at a robust CAGR of approximately 7.9%. This expansion is driven by increasing demand across key sectors such as healthcare, metal fabrication, chemicals, and energy.Industrial oxygen, produced via air separation processes such as cryogenic distillation and pressure swing adsorption, plays a vital role in numerous industrial operations. It is primarily used to enhance combustion in metal processing, support critical chemical reactions, and serve as an essential component in medical and life support systems. The versatility and essentiality of industrial oxygen have made it a cornerstone in sectors aiming for operational efficiency, improved productivity, and environmental sustainability.Discover Growth Opportunities in Industrial Oxygen – Get Your Sample Report Now!Rising Demand from Healthcare and Medical SectorsOne of the most prominent drivers of industrial oxygen market growth is the escalating demand from the healthcare sector. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the necessity of medical oxygen for respiratory support, intensive care units, and emergency medical services. Even beyond the pandemic, the aging global population and increased prevalence of respiratory diseases have led to a sustained uptick in medical oxygen consumption.Hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare providers rely heavily on oxygen for various therapeutic applications, including anesthesia, life support, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) management. The integration of industrial-grade oxygen into portable devices and cylinders has further amplified demand, particularly in remote areas with limited infrastructure.Strong Adoption in Metal and Steel ManufacturingThe metallurgical industry remains a major consumer of industrial oxygen, particularly in steel manufacturing, where oxygen is used to enrich blast furnaces and facilitate oxidation reactions during the conversion of iron to steel. Enhanced oxygen combustion increases furnace efficiency, reduces fuel consumption, and minimizes pollutant emissions. As global steel production scales up to meet infrastructure and construction demands, industrial oxygen is expected to experience parallel growth.Moreover, non-ferrous metal industries such as copper, aluminum, and zinc smelting also utilize oxygen to optimize smelting operations. This wide array of applications in metallurgy solidifies the role of oxygen as a critical enabler of heavy industry.Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights!Chemical and Petrochemical Sector ExpansionIndustrial oxygen plays an indispensable role in the chemical and petrochemical industries, where it is employed in the production of synthetic gas, ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide, and other critical intermediates. The increased focus on clean energy and sustainable chemistry has driven demand for oxygen-based oxidation reactions that reduce harmful byproducts and improve process yields.Additionally, oxygen is vital in wastewater treatment and gasification processes, which are becoming increasingly important as industries pursue greener operations and adhere to stricter environmental regulations. This trend is expected to sustain a steady demand for industrial oxygen over the coming decade.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific leads the global industrial oxygen market, driven by rapid industrialization, population growth, and increasing healthcare investments. China and India, in particular, are key contributors due to their expansive manufacturing bases and healthcare reforms. The Middle East and Africa are also emerging as high-potential markets, supported by infrastructure development and investments in energy projects.North America and Europe maintain steady demand, with a focus on technological innovation, clean energy transition, and advanced healthcare systems. These regions are also seeing a rise in on-site oxygen generation systems across industrial and medical facilities.Key Market Players.LINDE plc.Air Liquide.Air Products and Chemicals, Inc..Matheson Tri-Gas Inc..Messer Group GmbH.Gulf Cryo.SOL Spa.Showa Denko K.K..Air Water Inc..Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

