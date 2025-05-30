JETOUR Achieves No.1 Sales Among Chinese Brands In Middle East From January To April 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone reflects the brand's fast-rising popularity and the successful execution of its localization strategy, which emphasizes regional suitability in terms of design, performance, and value. JETOUR's core SUV lineup is engineered to meet the unique demands of Middle East drivers-featuring enhanced cooling systems, spacious interiors, and off-road capabilities tailored to local terrains and climates.

A major contributor to this success is JETOUR's dynamic T series, particularly the T1 and T2 models. The T2, positioned as a rugged adventure SUV is redefining the off-road SUV category. With monthly sales surpassing 3,000 units, it ranks first place among Chinese SUV brands. Features such as an upgraded 8-speed automatic transmission, hybrid technology, and lifestyle like the T2 i-DM appeal to adventure enthusiasts and outdoor users.

The JETOUR T1 had its global launch event in Saudi Arabia this February. Its rugged aesthetic design and intelligent technology features, along with the latest upgraded 2.0T high-performance engine, XWD intelligent all-wheel-drive system, and exclusive color versions, have sparked extensive discussions among the media and users.

Together, the T1 and T2 models form a powerful product matrix that JETOUR refers to as "1 + 1 > 2." This approach enables the brand to simultaneously cover both urban and off-road segments, giving it a unique edge over other competitors in the region.

In addition to its vehicle offerings, JETOUR's success has been driven by a strong local presence. The company has invested in after-sales service, established strategic partnerships, and expanded showroom networks-boosting customer trust and loyalty across the Gulf countries.

JETOUR's achievement in Middle East is not just a sales victory, but a critical step in its global journey. With a clear vision and a strong product lineup, the brand is steadily advancing towards becoming"The World's Leading Hybrid Off-road Brand".

