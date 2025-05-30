Industrial Reels Market Report 2025 - Global Forecast To 2030: Steel Reels Set To Dominate In Durability And Load-Bearing Capacity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Projects Increasing Investments in Microgrid Projects
Restraints
- High Initial Costs and Maintenance Expenses
Opportunities
- Rise of EV Charging Infrastructure Rising Demand for Fire Safety and Emergency Response Equipment
Challenges
- Corrosion Challenges in Harsh Environments
Company Profiles
- Hannay Reels Inc. Reelcraft Industries Cavotec SA Coxreels Nederman Holding Ab United Equipment Accessories, Inc. Cejn Ab Hubbell Winkel GmbH Sankyo Reels, Inc. The Ericson Manufacturing Co. Conductix-Wampfler GmbH Paul Vahle GmbH & Co. KG Molex Hartmann & Konig Stromzufuhrungs AG Zeca S.P.A. Gartec Ltd. Demac S.R.L. Raasm S.P.A. Princetel, Inc. Hose Tech USA Duro Manufacturing, LLC, LLC Reeltec Unique Welding & Fabricating Limited Schneider Electric
