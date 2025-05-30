Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holding(S) In Company


2025-05-30 05:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Merrill Lynch International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-May-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-May-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.763196 3.120376 6.883572 5545369
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.108219 9.003034 10.111253

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 3031611 3.763196
Sub Total 8.A 3031611 3.763196%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recall N/A N/A 25998 0.032272
Sub Total 8.B1 25998 0.032272%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 17/09/2025 N/A Cash 942285 1.169676
Swaps 23/02/2026 N/A Cash 1062915 1.319417
Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 4514 0.005603
Swaps 28/04/2026 N/A Cash 266928 0.331343
Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 210757 0.261617
Swaps 26/11/2026 N/A Cash 353 0.000438
Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 8 0.000010
Sub Total 8.B2 2487760 3.088104%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.763196 5.136867%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
29-May-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom


