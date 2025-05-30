Introducing A Body Sponge Modeled After The Japanese Food Himono

HAKUSAN, JAPAN, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Co., Ltd., based in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, is excited to introduce the "Himono Sponge ," a unique bath item that resembles a traditional Japanese dried fish, or "himono." This product is part of their vehicle-themed merchandise brand, CAMSHOP .

At first glance, the "Himono Sponge" appears to be a realistic dried fish, thanks to its meticulously printed design. However, it's actually a soft bath sponge suitable for daily use.

Product Features:

Realistic Design: The sponge's appearance is so lifelike that it might be mistaken for an actual dried fish.

Soft Material: Made from a gentle, fluffy material that's kind to the skin.

Versatile Use: Ideal for washing the body, as well as cleaning bathtubs and washbasins.

Conversation Starter: When hung in the bathroom, it resembles a drying fish, adding a touch of humor and serving as a fun topic of conversation.

Perfect for Gifts and Adding Humor to Daily Life

The "Himono Sponge" is recommended for those looking to incorporate humor into their daily routines or seeking unique gifts. It's highly regarded as a surprising gift for friends and family, offering not just novelty but also practical usability.

Product Details:

Product Name: Himono Sponge

Size: 210mm × 375mm × 5mm

JAN Code: 4994460534167

Developer: RCOTT Co., Ltd.

Please note that the actual product color may differ slightly due to monitor settings and lighting conditions.

Purchase Information:

The "Himono Sponge" is available for purchase on our official website:

👉 ?mode=cate&cbid=2810890&csid=0&sort=n

Company Information:

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kitayasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: ...

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (JST, excluding weekends and holidays)

Website:

Worldwide shipping available.

