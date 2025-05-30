Norwegian Human Rights Expert Highlights Disinformation Risks Of Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Senior Advisor at the Norwegian Human Rights Institution (NIM), Petter Fredrik Wille (pictured), has emphasised the critical importance of addressing the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in disinformation campaigns.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of an international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights recently held in Doha, Wille said:“I'm participating here because the subject is of great relevance to human rights. It is an increasingly pressing issue.”

Wille delivered a presentation focusing on the misuse of AI in disinformation campaigns, particularly in the European context.“In several countries, foreign actors are actively conducting disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing political systems and targeting public figures,” he explained.

“My presentation explored the role of national human rights institutions in countering such campaigns and enhancing societal resilience, all within a human rights framework.”

He lauded the conference as an important global platform, noting the broad participation from national human rights institutions worldwide, as well as key UN bodies including the UNDP and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“This conference is very important and brings together a wide spectrum of voices. I'm happy to be here,” he added.

Asked whether the event would help protect people's rights against potential threats posed by AI technologies, Wille said:“I certainly hope so. At the very least, it will raise awareness and provide vital information, which are essential first steps in protecting human rights in the digital age.”

Wille also praised the initiative of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in organizing the conference.“It's a very good initiative, and Qatar's Human Rights Institution deserves recognition for taking the lead,” he said.

Reflecting on his visit to Doha, Wille said it was his first time in the city and expressed a positive first impression.“I arrived last night, so I saw the city only in the dark. But this morning, I had a chance to look around. It looks beautiful-lovely beaches and a very welcoming atmosphere.”

Wille also acknowledged the significant role Qatar's NHRC has played on the international stage.

“The institution chaired GANHRI for the past three years and did an excellent job in that leadership role,” he concluded.