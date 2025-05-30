403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Galgotias University Students To Represent India At ASEAN Summer Programme, NTU Singapore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th May 2025: As part of the growing recognition of India's young talent on the global academic stage, Galgotias University has announced the selection of two of its students, Yash Vardhan Raj (B. Microbiology, Second Year) and Priyanshu Yadav (B Computer Science and Engineering, Third Year) for the highly competitive ASEAN Summer Programme, hosted by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. The programme will be held from June 25 to July 26, 2025, across Singapore and an ASEAN city in Vietnam.
Selected under the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Summer Track, Yash and Priyanshu were chosen from a global pool of applicants based on their academic performance, leadership aptitude, and demonstrated interest in innovation and social impact. Their achievement reflects both individual merit and the university's growing presence on global academic platforms.
The ASEAN Summer Programme is an esteemed academic initiative aimed at strengthening cross-cultural collaboration, design thinking, and entrepreneurial leadership. brings together high-performing students from across the countries to work in multidisciplinary teams on projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The curriculum integrates academic instruction with experiential learning, providing participants with exposure to real-world challenges and global problem-solving approaches.
Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "At our university, we remain committed to nurturing globally competent, socially responsible leaders. The selection of Yash and Priyanshu reflects the university's academic strength and emphasis on innovation, leadership, and global engagement. We are proud of their achievement and confident they will represent India and Galgotias University with distinction."
This international recognition highlights the university's focus on interdisciplinary learning, practical exposure, and global outlook. Through its academic environment that combines rigorous coursework with leadership development and real-world application, Galgotias University continues to empower students to contribute meaningfully in competitive and evolving global contexts.
About Galgotias University:
Galgotias University continues to set new benchmarks in global and national education, proudly standing amongst the world's best universities. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025 Asia, Galgotias has earned prestigious recognition for its academic excellence, research impact, and global outlook. The university has been acknowledged for its strength in Business, Economics, Computer Science, and Interdisciplinary Sciences. It has also been awarded a 5-Star QS Rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities, along with a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating across multiple disciplines including Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, Journalism, and Agriculture.
Today, Galgotias University offers over 250 diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across 21 schools, nurturing a thriving community of more than 40,000 students. With a strong focus on innovation, research excellence, and global engagement, Galgotias continues to inspire and empower future leaders, scaling new heights as a global institution of learning.
Selected under the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Summer Track, Yash and Priyanshu were chosen from a global pool of applicants based on their academic performance, leadership aptitude, and demonstrated interest in innovation and social impact. Their achievement reflects both individual merit and the university's growing presence on global academic platforms.
The ASEAN Summer Programme is an esteemed academic initiative aimed at strengthening cross-cultural collaboration, design thinking, and entrepreneurial leadership. brings together high-performing students from across the countries to work in multidisciplinary teams on projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The curriculum integrates academic instruction with experiential learning, providing participants with exposure to real-world challenges and global problem-solving approaches.
Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "At our university, we remain committed to nurturing globally competent, socially responsible leaders. The selection of Yash and Priyanshu reflects the university's academic strength and emphasis on innovation, leadership, and global engagement. We are proud of their achievement and confident they will represent India and Galgotias University with distinction."
This international recognition highlights the university's focus on interdisciplinary learning, practical exposure, and global outlook. Through its academic environment that combines rigorous coursework with leadership development and real-world application, Galgotias University continues to empower students to contribute meaningfully in competitive and evolving global contexts.
About Galgotias University:
Galgotias University continues to set new benchmarks in global and national education, proudly standing amongst the world's best universities. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025 Asia, Galgotias has earned prestigious recognition for its academic excellence, research impact, and global outlook. The university has been acknowledged for its strength in Business, Economics, Computer Science, and Interdisciplinary Sciences. It has also been awarded a 5-Star QS Rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities, along with a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating across multiple disciplines including Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, Journalism, and Agriculture.
Today, Galgotias University offers over 250 diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across 21 schools, nurturing a thriving community of more than 40,000 students. With a strong focus on innovation, research excellence, and global engagement, Galgotias continues to inspire and empower future leaders, scaling new heights as a global institution of learning.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Ritesh Thapa
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment