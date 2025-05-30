403
9Th Global Fashion And Design Week Noida Showcases International Diversity And Creative Brilliance On Second Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: 13th May 2025 – The second day of the 9th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2025, held at the iconic Marwah Studios, emerged as a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and couture, confidently carrying forward the festival's global spirit. The day witnessed extraordinary enthusiasm from designers, students, and international dignitaries, reinforcing Noida's position as a rising hub of fashion education and cultural dialogue.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the gathering with passion and conviction, stating,“Fashion and Design is the need of the day. It transcends borders and impacts every sector - from lifestyle to innovation, from identity to industry. Every individual, every nation needs fashion to reflect their spirit.”
The event was honored by the gracious presence of H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his powerful address, he appreciated the cultural depth and creative ingenuity of the students, underlining the role of such platforms in strengthening people-to-people ties between nations.
Adding dynamism to the day were esteemed industry professionals and jury members including: Rimjhim Jaggi, Director, Sassafras, Zenia Malhotra, Jury Member & Head Designer, IDI Design,Vaishali, Renowned Architect & Jury Member, Doodle Studio. Anil Kumar Dev Renowned business man.
A unique global fashion journey was witnessed on the runway, as students of AAFT School of Fashion & Design showcased garments inspired by various countries: Tunisia was portrayed in smart casuals by Shipriya., Egypt's traditional essence was captured beautifully by AAFT Raipur students. Mongolia's nomadic soul was reflected in casual wear by Riyu. Georgia inspired Pujita to craft elegant fusion wear. Malaysia's rich heritage was translated into ethnic garments by Nivedita. Spain inspired Arshia and Jigisha to design vibrant fusion ensembles. Bosnia & Herzegovina's contemporary youth culture was depicted as street wear by Palak and Sadika. Chad's cultural expressions were transformed into innovative fusion wear by Riya.
One of the highlights of the day was the launch of an exclusive coffee table book titled“Crimson Void”, authored by Rashika Bhagat, a promising student from AAFT School of Fashion Communication. The book is a visual narrative exploring emotional abstraction through the lens of fashion, art, and media, garnering much admiration from the audience.
With thought-provoking designs, cross-cultural creativity, and an infusion of international collaborations, the second day of the 9th Global Fashion and Design Week left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. The festival continues to serve as a catalyst for talent, dialogue, and design excellence under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the creative force of AAFT.
