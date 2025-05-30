Azerbaijan, Germany Discuss Strengthening Of Partnership In Renewables Sector
"We held discussions with Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy on expanding cooperation in the field of energy within the Green Energy course of Azerbaijan.
We evaluated the cooperation opportunities with German companies on the development of offshore wind energy, the Green Energy Corridor, which will extend from the Caspian Sea to Europe, and the supply of energy through this infrastructure," the publication reads.
