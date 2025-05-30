Severe Storms In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Leave 8 Dead, 21 Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a detailed report outlining the human and material losses caused by ongoing storms, heavy rain, and hailstorms that began on May 27 across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the PDMA, eight people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, including five men, two women, and one child. Twenty-one others sustained injuries, comprising ten men, five women, and six children.

The report states that 25 houses were damaged across the province, with 24 partially affected and one completely destroyed due to the powerful winds and torrential rains.

Also Read: UNICEF and Saba Qamar Launch Video Campaign Against Child Marriage in Pakistan

The districts most affected include Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, Torghar, Mohmand, Mansehra, and Haripur, where multiple incidents of damage and injury were reported.

The PDMA has instructed the relevant district administrations to launch immediate relief operations to assist the affected families and ensure timely and quality medical care for the injured.

Furthermore, the weather system is expected to continue until May 31. Authorities have already been put on high alert with directives for preemptive measures to mitigate further damage.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that the Emergency Operation Center remains fully functional and has urged the public to report any emergencies by calling the helpline at 1700.