Foreign Military Attaches Visit Nakhchivan For Strategic Familiarization

In accordance with the annual activity plan approved by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a visit was organised for military attaches of foreign states accredited in Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The visit included 35 military attachés representing 19 countries.

The delegation first paid respects at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, located in the main square of Nakhchivan city. They also visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they viewed exhibits detailing the life and legacy of the Great Leader and learned about Azerbaijan's rich statehood heritage.

As part of the visit, the guests toured the Headquarters of the Separate Combined Arms Army (SCAA). Major General Kenan Seyidov, Commander of the SCAA, met with the military attaches and briefed them on the history, development, reforms, and future goals of the SCAA. The delegation also signed the“Book of Honour” in accordance with protocol.

The guests visited the SCAA Training and Education Centre, exploring classrooms, a simulation centre, and a training hall.

Additionally, the military attaches toured the Nakhchivan Military College and the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum, where they were briefed on recent reforms, the current military education system, and educational and scientific activities.

The visit continued with a tour of the Nakhchivan Restoration and Production Military Complex.

Finally, the delegation was taken on an excursion to various historical and cultural monuments in the region.