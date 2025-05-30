President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Prime Minister Of Croatia
''Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
On the occasion of the national day – Statehood Day of the Republic of Croatia, I offer my most sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
It is gratifying to see the strengthening and enrichment of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, built on good traditions. Our active political dialogue, mutual visits at the high and highest levels, and regular contacts provide a solid foundation for expanding cooperation across various fields.
Currently, Azerbaijan and Croatia are successfully cooperating in economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, particularly in the field of demining. At the same time, cooperation in the energy sector – one of the priority areas of our partnership – has developed and entered a new phase. Our successful collaboration in the energy field positively contributes to ensuring Europe's energy security.
I believe that, in line with the will of our peoples, the traditional friendly relations between our countries, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and our strategic partnership will continue to develop steadily and grow even stronger.
On this festive occasion, I extend to you my best regards and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Croatia,'' the letter reads.
