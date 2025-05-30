11,000 Cancer Patients In Gaza Lack Adequate Treatment: Health Authorities

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 30 (NNN-WAFA) – About 11,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, lack adequate treatment and proper healthcare, amid ongoing Israeli attacks, health authorities in Gaza said, yesterday.

About 5,000 of these patients have an urgent referral for treatment abroad, either for diagnosis or for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the health authorities said in a statement, noting that, the absence of early diagnosis and follow-up devices in Gaza has further worsened patients' conditions.

The statement pointed out that“64 percent of cancer drugs have a zero balance,” stressing that cancer patients are“trapped by catastrophic health, social, psychological and economic conditions.”

This comes as Zionist Israel continues its military operations in the Gaza Strip, while the coastal enclave is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.– NNN-WAFA