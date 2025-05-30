11,000 Cancer Patients In Gaza Lack Adequate Treatment: Health Authorities
About 5,000 of these patients have an urgent referral for treatment abroad, either for diagnosis or for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the health authorities said in a statement, noting that, the absence of early diagnosis and follow-up devices in Gaza has further worsened patients' conditions.
The statement pointed out that“64 percent of cancer drugs have a zero balance,” stressing that cancer patients are“trapped by catastrophic health, social, psychological and economic conditions.”
This comes as Zionist Israel continues its military operations in the Gaza Strip, while the coastal enclave is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.– NNN-WAFA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment