Solv Independent Insurance Associates Announces Commitments To Help Employer Plans Amid Trump's New Drug Pricing Executive Order

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Granite Bay, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - SolV CEO Scott Kelley urges proactive planning as policy targets global price alignment

SolV Independent Insurance Associates today announced its plans and commitments for guiding employers through prescription drug cost management in light of the new "most-favored-nation" executive order signed May 12 by President Donald J. Trump. As the order drives U.S. reimbursement rates toward international benchmarks, SolV is doubling down on its proven approach to help clients achieve significant savings and clarity amid evolving policy.

"SolV has long educated employers about the disparity between U.S. drug prices and those abroad," said Scott Kelley, CEO of SolV Independent Insurance Associates. "With U.S. prescriptions costing two to four times more than in other countries, employers need an advocate focused on reducing their largest expenses-not another middleman."

SolV founder and CEO Scott Kelley noted that the new federal policy mirrors the firm's long-standing philosophy.

"A key linchpin to the Trump executive order is requiring pharmaceutical companies to honor international pricing for U.S. drug purchases," Kelley said. "U.S. prescription drugs cost two to four times more than drugs purchased internationally, according to a March 2021 GAO report. SolV has been helping clients tap into international pricing on drugs for years. That's why it's important to have the right benefits consultant-someone focused on curbing one of your largest expenses, not adding another middleman to your drug spend."

While the executive order signals a shift toward greater cost containment, Kelley warns that the path forward will raise complex questions for employers:

"We welcome any attempt to rein in rising healthcare costs," he said. "But until policies are fully understood and implemented, employers are left grappling with how these changes affect their benefit strategies. That's where we come in-translating complex policy changes into actionable solutions."

SolV is doubling down on four core service areas to guide clients through this transition:



Transparent Prescription Pricing

Continuing to structure benefit plans that apply "transparent pricing" opportunities, including international drug pricing, ensuring maximum leverage of available cost containment strategies.

Policy Interpretation & Education

Accelerating webinars, whitepapers, and client briefings to explain how the "most-favored-nation" model will impact formularies, cost structures, and plan design.

Compliance & Financial Oversight

Intensifying review processes to identify additional savings as regulatory details emerge. Personalized Benefit Strategies

Providing one-on-one consultations that translate policy developments into tailored, compliant solutions for each employer.

"Any move that shines a light on America's broken prescription pricing system is a step forward," he said. "Until real savings materialize, we'll stay focused on what matters most: helping employers navigate these changes effectively."

SolV will continue to monitor updates to the executive order and provide timely, personalized guidance as the healthcare landscape evolves.







SolV Independent Insurance Associates Announces Commitments to Help Employer Plans Amid Trump's New Drug Pricing Executive Order

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About the company: SolV Independent Insurance Associates is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm founded by CEO Scott H. Kelley in 2016. With offices and representatives in California, Washington, Idaho, North Carolina, Arizona, and New York, SolV supports employers across the U.S. and internationally with expert guidance on employee benefits strategy, compliance, and cost management. Scott Kelley is a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS), a designation held by fewer than 2% of employee benefits consultants in the country. For more information, visit .

Contact Info:

Name: Tess Dumlao

Email: ...

Organization: Phoenix PR & Marketing

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Plentisoft