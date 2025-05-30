Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Non-Resident Ambassador Al-Adgham Delivers Credentials To The Dominican President

Non-Resident Ambassador Al-Adgham Delivers Credentials To The Dominican President


2025-05-30 05:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Cuba, the non-resident envoy to the Dominican, Adel Al-Adgham, has delivered his credentials as the Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Dominican President Luis Abinader.
The State of Kuwait Embassy in Cuba said in a statement, copy of which was delivered to KUNA on Friday, that the credentials' delivery ceremonoy was held at the Republican Palace in the capital Santo Domingo -- attended by Foreign Minster Roberto Alvarez.
The statement added that Ambassador Al-Adgham conveyed to President Abinader greetings and best wishes from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressed to him as well as to friendly people of the Dominican, affirming his keenness on boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries.
It indicated that the two sides discussed means of enhancing the bilateral relations in all realms, namely the economic and commercial sectors, and mutual support at the international quarters. (end)
maha


MENAFN30052025000071011013ID1109615092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search