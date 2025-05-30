403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Non-Resident Ambassador Al-Adgham Delivers Credentials To The Dominican President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Cuba, the non-resident envoy to the Dominican, Adel Al-Adgham, has delivered his credentials as the Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Dominican President Luis Abinader.
The State of Kuwait Embassy in Cuba said in a statement, copy of which was delivered to KUNA on Friday, that the credentials' delivery ceremonoy was held at the Republican Palace in the capital Santo Domingo -- attended by Foreign Minster Roberto Alvarez.
The statement added that Ambassador Al-Adgham conveyed to President Abinader greetings and best wishes from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressed to him as well as to friendly people of the Dominican, affirming his keenness on boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries.
It indicated that the two sides discussed means of enhancing the bilateral relations in all realms, namely the economic and commercial sectors, and mutual support at the international quarters. (end)
maha
The State of Kuwait Embassy in Cuba said in a statement, copy of which was delivered to KUNA on Friday, that the credentials' delivery ceremonoy was held at the Republican Palace in the capital Santo Domingo -- attended by Foreign Minster Roberto Alvarez.
The statement added that Ambassador Al-Adgham conveyed to President Abinader greetings and best wishes from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, addressed to him as well as to friendly people of the Dominican, affirming his keenness on boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries.
It indicated that the two sides discussed means of enhancing the bilateral relations in all realms, namely the economic and commercial sectors, and mutual support at the international quarters. (end)
maha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment