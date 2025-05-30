403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Slams US Court For Ruling Against His Tariffs Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has assailed a ruling by the US Court of International Trade that suspended bulk of extraordinary tariffs he had slapped on various nations since taking office.
Trump meanwhile hailed a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court that stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade.
The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order, Trump stated on his website Truth Social.
"Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of "TRUMP?" What other reason could it be?" Trump said in his sharp criticism of te tribunal that had taken the stand against his orders to collect higher levies from imports.
"... It is only because of my successful use of Tariffs that many trillions of dollars have already begun pouring into the U.S.A. from other Countries, money that, without these tariffs, we would not be able to get. It is the difference between having a rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America, and quite the opposite," Trump argued.
The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade "is so wrong, and so political! Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, country threatening decision, quickly and decisively, he added.
"Backroom "hustlers" must not be allowed to destroy our Nation! The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other countries that are treating us unfairly," he said. (end)
rk
Trump meanwhile hailed a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court that stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade.
The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order, Trump stated on his website Truth Social.
"Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of "TRUMP?" What other reason could it be?" Trump said in his sharp criticism of te tribunal that had taken the stand against his orders to collect higher levies from imports.
"... It is only because of my successful use of Tariffs that many trillions of dollars have already begun pouring into the U.S.A. from other Countries, money that, without these tariffs, we would not be able to get. It is the difference between having a rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America, and quite the opposite," Trump argued.
The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade "is so wrong, and so political! Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, country threatening decision, quickly and decisively, he added.
"Backroom "hustlers" must not be allowed to destroy our Nation! The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other countries that are treating us unfairly," he said. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment