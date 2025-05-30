403
Following Is A Report By The Qatar News Agency (QNA) As Part Of The Women Media Service Of The Federation Of Arab News Agencies (FANA)
Qatari women judges: Effective role in achieving justice
DOHA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the State of Qatar pays great attention and care to continuing to enhance the role of Qatari women, empower them, elevate their status, highlight their valuable contributions to society, and support their participation in all aspects of life.
This approach has enabled Qatari women to achieve remarkable and well-known successes locally, regionally, and internationally.
The state's commitment to empowering women stems from Qatar's firm belief in the importance of promoting women's rights and their equal participation with men in the country's sustainable development efforts, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
In this context, the State of Qatar is pursuing and adopting policies and legislations aimed at achieving equal opportunities for women and enabling them to balance work and family responsibilities. This has contributed significantly to empowering Qatari women and enhancing their participation in the national workforce in both the public and private sectors, making Qatari women effective partners in the country's development process, through their assumption of various important positions in the country in various fields.
The State of Qatar was a pioneer among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in promoting the role of women in the judiciary. This was the result of extensive efforts to review laws related to women, resulting in the repeal, amendment, and enactment of laws aimed at enhancing the status of women and removing obstacles to their empowerment and advancement.
Qatar is the first country in the GCC to grant women the opportunity to work as judges. Several Qatari female students graduated from the College of Law at Qatar University years ago and have entered this prestigious profession. Other universities in the country, such as Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Lusail University, also have law schools offering various programs and specializations in law.
Senior Judge at the Court of Appeal Dr. Hessa bint Abdullah Al Sulaiti, the dean of judiciary in Qatar, is the first Qatari female judge since 2010. Her experience in this exceptional achievement has marked a milestone in the history of the Qatari judiciary and contributed to strengthening the role of women in the legal and judicial fields, reflecting her leadership and outstanding contributions to women's representation in the judiciary.
Judge Hessa Al Sulaiti's career represents an inspiring model for future generations of women, proving that Qatari women are capable of excelling in various fields and contributing effectively to building a society based on justice and equality.
In this context, Dr. Hessa Al Sulaiti, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that her ambition is what drove her to study law and ascend the judiciary. She noted that after the narrative of women as judges was firmly established within her, she sought to overcome obstacles and enter the world of the judiciary in 2010. In this regard, she praised the support she received from her fellow judges and superiors.
She commended the State of Qatar's initiative, which led international efforts to adopt the UN General Assembly resolution designating March 10 as International Day of Women Judges. This reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to empowering female judges and providing them with employment opportunities and career advancement in the judiciary on an equal footing with their male counterparts.
Judge Al Sulaiti emphasized that women's representation in the Qatari judiciary stands at 13 percent, and that, according to plans, it is expected to reach 30 percent by 2030. Women's representation in the judiciary administration ranks at 46.8 percent, while their representation in leadership positions in the judiciary stands at approximately 51 percent.
She pointed out that she works as a judge in the Court of Appeal and heads a division specializing in civil disputes. She also noted that female judges in Qatari courts work across all judicial specialties without discrimination, which is a testament to the leadership of Qatari women.
In an unprecedented, historic step, First Deputy President of the Court of First Instance Fatima Abdullah Al Mal, became the first female criminal judge, marking a new achievement in the journey of empowering Qatari women in the judiciary.
The appointment of Judge Fatima Al Mal to this position reinforces the position of women in leadership positions and underscores the importance of competence and experience in achieving justice, particularly given her proven ability to handle criminal cases with impartiality and rigor, making her a role model in the judiciary.
The appointment of Fatima Al Mal as the first female criminal judge was widely welcomed by legal and human rights circles, as a step toward strengthening the role of women in judicial decision-making and achieving the principle of equal opportunity.
Judge Fatima Abdullah Al Mal told QNA that her entry into the judiciary in Qatar was paved, first and foremost, by the country's permanent constitution, the will of society, and the legitimate and pioneering ambitions of Qatari women.
She addressed her work in the criminal justice system, where she deals with violent practices that sometimes require harsh sentences that restrict people's lives based on the crimes they have committed, which violate the law and the human right to life and justice.
She added that the wise leadership of Qatar and the leadership of the fair and efficient judiciary in Qatar have honored her with great confidence when they entrusted her with the presidency of one of the major criminal courts and that she overcome all challenges.
Judge Fatima Abdullah Al Mal also addressed the department's achievements in overcoming challenges and achieving an annual completion rate of 89 percent over the past three years.
Concluding her remarks to QNA, she stressed that Qatari women have proven their worth in various fields of judicial work, and that their presence in judiciary reflects Qatar's approach to achieving balance and equality in employment opportunities and empowerment.
Emphasizing the State of Qatar's ongoing commitment to establishing the principles of justice and transparency within the judicial system, Judge Aisha Hassan Al Emadi, a commercial specialist, was appointed to the Investment and Trade Court.
This step reflects the vital role women play as a key element in supporting the judicial system, protecting rights, and promoting diversity within the judicial structure. It also supports the construction of a more inclusive and efficient judicial system that aligns with society's aspirations for fairness and the rule of law.
It also enhances its role in supporting economic development and raising the level of mechanisms for resolving commercial and investment disputes, which positively impacts investor confidence and supports the creation of a stable and secure economic environment.
With the significant support of the wise leadership, Qatari women have proven their presence, leadership, and ability to shoulder responsibility and fulfill their assigned roles in various positions and positions, including leadership positions they occupy, including the judiciary.
This has been achieved after the state provided them with a favorable and stimulating environment to demonstrate their excellence and enable them to contribute effectively to construction and development in various fields.
The United Nations General Assembly, at its 75th session, officially adopted, by consensus, that March 10 of each year be designated as International Day of Women Judges. This initiative was presented by the State of Qatar during the 75th session of the Assembly, marking a new milestone in Qatar's leadership in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and
