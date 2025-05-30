Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Croatian Pres. On Statehood Day

2025-05-30 05:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic expressing his sincere congratulations on the Statehood Day anniversary.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed his best wishes for the Croatian President's health and wellbeing and expressed hopes for further success and prosperity for the friendly people of Croatia.(end)
MENAFN30052025000071011013ID1109615087

