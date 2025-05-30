Kerala Bypoll: M Swaraj To Contest As LDF Candidate In Nilambur

Thiruvananthapuram: M Swaraj has been declared as the LDF candidate for the Nilambur by-election. CPM State Secretary MV Govindan made the announcement. Amidst political maneuvers related to rebel leader PV Anvar, the CPI(M) has chosen to field a prominent leader in Nilambur.

MV Govindan stated that Swaraj is an excellent candidate for a political fight. The Nilambur by-election is politically significant, being the constituency of late comrade Kunhalikutty. PV Anvar betrayed the Left Front, Govindan added, calling him a political Judas. Anvar had remarked that the UDF's treatment of him was like throwing mud in his face while seeking his support. Kerala is witnessing Anvar's pathetic situation, Govindan said, emphasizing the political nature of the contest. Swaraj has agreed to contest from Nilambur, and it is the party that decides the candidate, Govindan clarified.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam reacted by saying that M Swaraj is a worthy candidate for Nilambur. Swaraj's candidacy makes the LDF's victory more certain. Viswam added that Swaraj is the most suitable candidate to lead the LDF in the political struggle to defeat the ideologically and politically challenged UDF-BJP forces.

Minister K Krishnankutty said that Swaraj is a good candidate and a bright young man. He had witnessed Swaraj's performance in the Assembly firsthand and noted his diligence in studying and presenting issues. Krishnankutty expressed confidence in a favorable situation for the LDF in Nilambur.