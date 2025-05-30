'Pakistan Ke Babbar, Hindustan Ke Gabbar': Sambit Patra Slams Revanth Reddy Over Rafale Remarks

Slamming Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his statement regarding the destruction of Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, 'Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain'.

Sambit Patra was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Sambit Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Jairam Ramesh over not asking Pakistan regarding how many of their airbases were destroyed or terrorists were killed.

Patra further mentioned that in the present time there are two factions in the Congress, one which supports Pakistan and another which wants to raise their voice but cannot do it because of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP MP further stated that Congress' 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like "Pakistan Hind Yatra'.

"Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy are asking how many Rafales were shot down. 'Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain'. Rahul Gandhi did not ask how many Pakistani airbases were destroyed, how many terrorists were killed; rather, he only asked how many Indian planes were shot down. Today, there are two factions in Congress - one which supports Pakistan and the other which wants to raise a voice for the country but is unable to do so because of you. Your 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like 'Pakistan's Hind Yatra' and you should stop this yatra and hold a joint press conference with Pakistan", Sambit Patra said.

Sambit Patra also attacked Jairam Ramesh for his remarks over the multi-party delegation and said that he "equated terrorists with MPs". The BJP leader asserted that the MPs did not go on a tour; they went to strongly represent India's side in front of the whole world.

"Jairam Ramesh, who is the right-hand of the Gandhi family, gives a statement, and he says in his statement that terrorists are roaming around, MPs are also roaming around. You have equated terrorists with MPs. MPs did not go on a tour, they went to strongly present India's side in the world, and your MPs are also included in it", Sambit Patra added.

He also accused he previous UPA government of calling terrorists to the PMO and mentioned that the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine Pakistan terror hideouts, for which the satellite images were also shown regarding the operation.

"There was a time when terrorists were called to the PMO... We should also remember the day when Sonia ji cried after seeing the bodies of terrorists... The Indian Army destroyed nine terrorist hideouts. Satellite pictures were shown. DGMO presented all the facts", Sambit Patra said.

Earlier on Thursday, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge attended the all-party meeting and extended their full support to the Centre and made it clear that India should fight against Pakistan to merge the PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) with India.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister said that he had already declared his full support for splitting Pakistan into two countries. He objected to calling off the 'war' by the Modi government at the behest of US President Donald Trump's orders.

"Pakistan has downed Rafale fighter jets, which were brought by PM Modi, when asked how many downed? There's no discussion. PM Modi, who purchased war fighter jets from another country, should answer how many Rafale jets have been downed by Pakistan. You have favoured thousands of crores worth of contracts to people who are close to you and purchased Rafale jets, but why did they get destroyed? You should answer this," said Reddy.

Reddy reiterated that the Congress and the Gandhi family have a history of sacrificing their lives for the country. Calling PM Modi a spent force, the CM appealed to the party leaders and workers to strive hard and not relax until Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister.

Further, the Telangana Chief Minister lashed out at the recent Tiranga Rally of the BJP, stating that the Congress is organising Jai Hind Yatra to restore self-confidence among Indian soldiers who were demoralised by the BJP's moves.