Where Can Indians Travel Visa-Free In 2025? Here's The Complete List

As of May 2025, Indian citizens can travel to 58 countries without a prior visa. This marks a major improvement in global travel access for Indians, especially for those planning last-minute vacations, business trips, or spiritual journeys. Many countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean now offer visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or easy e-visa processes.

Countries like Bhutan and Nepal still allow Indian citizens to enter without a visa, requiring only a valid passport or voter ID. Malaysia has extended its visa-free policy for Indians until December 31, 2026, allowing stays of up to 30 days. Other popular destinations like Thailand, Mauritius, Fiji, and Jamaica also offer visa-free or simplified visa entry, making them ideal for travel and leisure.

Many countries have relaxed entry rules for Indian travelers by introducing visa-on-arrival or quick e-visa services. Destinations like Indonesia, Qatar, Rwanda, and Barbados offer hassle-free arrival visas. Meanwhile, countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, and Georgia provide electronic visa services that can be applied for and approved within a few days, adding convenience to travel planning.

Recent updates in 2025 show countries welcoming Indian tourists. The Philippines now allows 14-day visa-free stays for all Indian passport holders and extends it to 30 days for those holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas. Countries like the UAE, Israel, and Ukraine have also reintroduced or upgraded their visa-on-arrival and e-visa systems to encourage tourism and business ties with India.