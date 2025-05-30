Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reliance Positioned For June Rally: SEBI RA Harshal Parmar Sees 10% Potential Upside

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Reliance Industries (RIL) shares have rallied 18% in the last three months.</p> <p>According to SEBI-registered analyst Harshal Parmar, Reliance continues to show strong fundamentals, supported by robust financial performance in its fourth-quarter earnings. </p> <p>He believes that RIL is positioned for a potential 10% upside from current market prices, with a target of ₹1,480 by the end of June. </p> <p>From a technical perspective, he pegs support in the ₹1,380 - ₹1,400 range with strong resistance seen around ₹1,480 - ₹1,500. </p> <p>This bullish view is reinforced by the highest open interest and volume build-up at ₹1,400.</p> <p>In its latest earnings report, the oil & gas to telecom and retail behemoth's March quarter earnings surpassed market expectations, with operating revenues rising to ₹2.88 lakh crore and profits rose to ₹22,611 crore. </p> <p>Its retail and digital businesses posted double-digit growth.</p> <p>In recent news, RIL is reportedly in the fray for BP's Castrol lubricant business. Other suitors include Aramco, Apollo Global, and Lone Star Funds. </p> <p>Retail sentiment, however, remains 'bearish' on this counter, according to data from Stocktwits. </p> <img> RIL sentiment and message volume on May 30 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits <p>Reliance share prices have risen 16% year-to-date (YTD).</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.</p>

