Swing Trade Bet On PI Industries: SEBI RA Priyank Sharma Sees 10% Potential Upside
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>SEBI-registered analyst Priyank Sharma flags PI Industries as a promising swing-trade candidate, given its technical breakout and improving structure. </p> <p>He highlights that the stock tested its all-time high in September 2024 at ₹4,804.05 and has been in correction mode for six straight months, dropping 38.57% from the top to a low of ₹2,951.10. </p> <p>During this fall, it also created a rounded fakeout below the 2024 low of ₹3,220, setting up a strong potential reversal, he notes.</p> <p>The rally in April–May pumped the price sharply, breaking above its previous swing high at ₹3,692.50, which was also the February high, effectively shifting the market structure to the upside. </p> <p>For the past three weeks, it has been consolidating, which aligned with the concept of re-accumulation according to Charles Dow Theory, Sharma adds.</p> <p>The stock broke out above ₹3,835 on Thursday, with strong follow-through above the previous day's high, making this breakout a promising buy setup. </p> <p> Sharma advises buying PI Industries at ₹3,835 - ₹3,690 with targets of ₹4,200 and ₹4,270, and a stop loss of ₹3,530 for a 4-10 week holding period.</p> <p> <p>Jefferies released its latest sectoral update on Indian chemical stocks recently. </p> <p>While they remained cautious on the sector in the near term, they see a buying opportunity in PI Industries. </p> <p>Jefferies has assigned a 'Buy' rating, with target of ₹4,200, suggesting a 9% upside potential. </p> <p>Data from Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned 'bullish' a day ago. </p> <img> <span>PI Industries sentiment and message volume on May 30 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits</span> <p>PI Industries shares have gained 4% year-to-date (YTD). </p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
