Reliance Power Eyes Further Gains After Key Resistance Breakout: SEBI RA Finance With Palak
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Reliance Power Ltd shows a bullish technical trend after breaking through the critical ₹52–54 resistance zone, according to SEBI-registered analyst Finance With Palak.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Reliance Power shares traded at ₹55.00, up ₹2.78 or 5.32% on the day.</p> <p>After closing above its resistance threshold, the stock entered a tight consolidation phase, typically indicating market stability and potential for further gains.</p> <p>The brief market shakeout ended without selling pressure, indicating strong buyer confidence and limited risk of further price declines.</p> <p>Market participation appears strong as volume increases throughout the breakout and consolidation stages.</p> <p>Reliance NU Energies, which operates under Reliance Power, recently received a Letter of Award from SJVN Limited to develop a 350 MW ISTS-connected solar power project.</p> <p>The project includes a 700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with 175 MW capacity.</p> <p>A tariff of ₹3.33/kWh was established for the project following a competitive bidding process.</p> <p>The project requires setting up a 600 MW solar DC capacity, along with a 175 MW/700 MWh BESS capacity.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has risen 20.8% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
