Som Distilleries Stock Breakout Brewing Again? SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma Sees 2022-Style Bullish Buildup

Shares of Som Distilleries & Breweries are showing signs of a potential major breakout, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

At the time of writing, Som Distilleries & Breweries shares traded at ₹144.20, down ₹5.09 or 3.41% on the day.

Sharma noted that the stock appears to be repeating a consolidation pattern similar to early 2022, when it formed a roughly 55% wide range before rallying nearly five times.

Since late 2023, SDBL has been building a comparable 53% broad base, with price coiling and forming higher lows, indicating a mature structure.

The analyst said a breakout above ₹155 could trigger the next upward move.

On the fundamentals side, Sharma highlighted the company's strong brand portfolio, including Hunter, Black Fort, and Power Cool, which benefits from India's premiumization trend in alcoholic beverages.

He also mentioned capacity expansions in Karnataka and Odisha to support volume growth, ongoing promoter buying, and a clean balance sheet with low leverage and improving margins.

While the technical and fundamental outlook looks promising, Sharma advised investors to wait for confirmation via a close above ₹155–157 on strong volume before considering a breakout validated.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has risen 32.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<