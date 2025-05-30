403
Som Distilleries Stock Breakout Brewing Again? SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma Sees 2022-Style Bullish Buildup
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Shares of Som Distilleries & Breweries are showing signs of a potential major breakout, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Som Distilleries & Breweries shares traded at ₹144.20, down ₹5.09 or 3.41% on the day.</p> <p>Sharma noted that the stock appears to be repeating a consolidation pattern similar to early 2022, when it formed a roughly 55% wide range before rallying nearly five times. </p> <p>Since late 2023, SDBL has been building a comparable 53% broad base, with price coiling and forming higher lows, indicating a mature structure. </p> <p>The analyst said a breakout above ₹155 could trigger the next upward move. </p> <p>On the fundamentals side, Sharma highlighted the company's strong brand portfolio, including Hunter, Black Fort, and Power Cool, which benefits from India's premiumization trend in alcoholic beverages. </p> <p>He also mentioned capacity expansions in Karnataka and Odisha to support volume growth, ongoing promoter buying, and a clean balance sheet with low leverage and improving margins.</p> <p>While the technical and fundamental outlook looks promising, Sharma advised investors to wait for confirmation via a close above ₹155–157 on strong volume before considering a breakout validated.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has risen 32.3% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
