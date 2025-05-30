Trends & Strategies Shaping The Middle East's Car Rental Industry 2025-2030, Featuring Avis Budget Group, Hertz Corp., Enterprise Holdings, Fast Rent A Car, Sixt And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Car Rental - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added tooffering.The Middle East Car Rental Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period.

The Middle-East Car Rental Market is moderately consolidated with international and regional players such as Avis Budget Group Inc, SIXT, Hertz Corp, Theeb Rent A Car, Enterprise Holdings Inc, and others. The major rental companies are making joint ventures and partnerships to launch newer products and include an edge over their competitors.

The market for car rentals was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the region's car rental market to slow down completely due to the sudden and complete suspension of transportation. The Middle Eastern countries' rental car demand continued to decline as a result of the region's declining preference for shared mobility. However, in the aftermath of the pandemic, as the number of tourists has significantly increased, the Middle East's demand for car rentals has significantly increased and is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period.

Over the long term, the car rental market's growth is favorable due to stringent government legislation on purchase and car driving in the country. Using public transportation can become time-consuming and unpredictable. Moreover, public transport doesn't give an end-to-end ride, which is especially unfavorable among tourists.

In every Middle Eastern nation, expanding economies like Oman and the United Arab Emirates have fueled the rental car market. Among the Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia generates the most revenue from car rentals. Outstation, event, self-driving, employee transportation, airport transportation, and local use are just a few examples of the many uses for car rentals. In addition, they are providing insurance, entertainment systems, and additional services. The developed Middle Eastern nations are also starting to take notice of the rise of electric cars, which offer the same functionality with the added benefit of having fewer negative environmental effects.

Middle East Car Rental Market Trends



Online Rental Booking Continues to Witness Major Demand Rise in Tourism Activities

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Value in USD)

5.1 Booking type

5.1.1 Online booking

5.1.2 Offline booking

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Leisure/Tourism

5.2.2 Daily utility

5.3 Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Economy cars

5.3.2 Luxury cars

5.4 End-User Type

5.4.1 Self-driven

5.4.2 Chauffeur

5.5 Country

5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.2 Kuwait

5.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4 Qatar

5.5.5 Rest of Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Avis Budget Group Inc.

6.2.2 Hertz Corp.

6.2.3 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

6.2.4 Fast Rent a Car

6.2.5 Sixt SE

6.2.6 Europcar

6.2.7 Hanco

6.2.8 Theeb Rent A Car

6.2.9 National Rent A Car

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

