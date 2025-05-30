403
Cash Rains From Flat: Odisha Engineer Hurls Bundles Out Of Window During Raid, Rs 2.1 Crore Seized (WATCH)
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Odisha Vigilance officials have uncovered unaccounted cash worth around Rs 2.1 crore during surprise raids at multiple properties linked to Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, a Chief Engineer in the Rural Development Department.</p><p> </p><p>Today , on the allegation of possession of disp. assets by Sri Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer, RW Division, Odisha, house searches are on by #Odisha #Vigilance at 7 locations. Approx Rs 2.1 Crore cash recovered so far from his house at Bhubaneswar (1 Cr) & Angul (1.1 Cr). twitter/j0H344OiqA</p><p>- Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) May 30, 2025</p><p> </p><p>The raids were conducted on Friday across seven locations in Bhubaneswar, Angul, and Pipili (Puri), based on allegations that Sarangi owned assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.</p><h2><strong>Cash tossed from window during raid</strong></h2><p>In a shocking attempt to escape scrutiny, Sarangi allegedly tried to dispose of some of the cash by throwing bundles of ₹500 notes out the window of his flat in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar, as vigilance officials arrived. The cash was recovered from the premises in the presence of official witnesses.</p><p> </p><p>Odisha Vigilance Raids on Chief Engineer Baikuntha Nath Sarangi working in RW Dept over disproportionate assetsVigilance recovered approximately Rs. 2.1 crore cash Sarangi threw several bundles of Rs. 500 notes from his Bhubaneswar flat window upon seeing vigilance officers twitter/CO3dnWWv8K</p><p>- S U F F I A N (@iamsuffian) May 30, 2025</p><p> </p><h2><strong>Rs 2.1 crore recovered from two locations</strong></h2><p>According to officials, Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from the Dumduma flat in Bhubaneswar, and approximately Rs 1.1 crore was found at Sarangi's double-storeyed house in Karadagadia, Angul. Currency counting machines were used to confirm the total amount.</p><p> </p><p>#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Department conducted searches at 7 locations of Odisha Rural Works Division Chief Engineer, Baikuntha Nath SarangiAbout Rs 1 crore has been recovered from his flat in Bhubaneswar, while about Rs 1.1 crore has been recovered from his... twitter/n8MQxYfU0L</p><p>- ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025</p><p> </p><h2><strong>Seven locations under the scanner</strong></h2><p>The simultaneous searches were carried out at the following premises:</p><ul> <li>Double-storeyed residence in Karadagadia, Angul</li> <li>Flat in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar</li> <li>Flat at Siula, Pipili (Puri)</li> <li>A relative's house in Angul</li> <li>Sarangi's paternal house and building in Angul</li> <li>His office chamber at the Chief Engineer's office in Bhubaneswar</li></ul><p>Search warrants for the operation were issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul. The raids were executed by teams comprising eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 12 Inspectors, six Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and other personnel.</p><h2><strong>Raids ongoing, asset assessment underway</strong></h2><p>Officials said the search and investigation process is still ongoing. A full assessment of Sarangi's movable and immovable assets is expected to follow. Further legal action will be based on the outcome of the investigation.</p>
