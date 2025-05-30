403
Copper Retreats To $4.69 As Technical Correction Tests Key Support Levels
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data reveals copper futures stabilizing at $4.69112 on Friday morning after experiencing sustained selling pressure throughout Thursday's session.
The red metal trades within a narrow range of $4.67614 to $4.70712, marking a modest 0.31% decline from previous levels as institutional participants reassess positioning following this month's significant repricing.
The 4-hour chart displays a clear technical correction from May's peak near $4.95, representing approximately a 5.3% decline that brought copper back to critical support zones.
Multiple moving averages now converge around current price levels, creating a contested technical environment where shorter-term averages provide support while longer-term trends face testing.
Bollinger Bands expansion throughout May reflects heightened volatility as markets navigated conflicting fundamental signals and monetary policy uncertainty.
The current price position within these bands suggests copper attempts to establish equilibrium following recent institutional selling pressure that dominated Thursday's session.
London Metal Exchange data from Westmetall confirms significant inventory drawdowns that typically support prices. LME stocks declined from 179,375 tonnes on May 16 to 154,300 tonnes by May 28, representing an 18% reduction.
This signals improving physical market conditions. This inventory decline contrasts sharply with the technical selling pressure evident in recent price action.
Copper Market Technical Outlook
The Relative Strength Index likely approaches oversold territory following Thursday's persistent decline, while MACD indicators show diverging momentum as the 12-period exponential moving average crosses below the 26-period line.
Volume analysis suggests Thursday's selling involved institutional participation rather than retail-driven moves, indicating systematic position adjustments.
Support and resistance levels derived from Fibonacci retracements place immediate support at $4.67, coinciding with today's session low.
Critical support emerges around $4.65-4.66, while resistance barriers develop at $4.72 and $4.75 respectively. The $4.95 area represents major resistance from May's previous highs.
Trade Service data confirms the technical narrative, showing copper declining from $4.8065 on May 23 to $4.6535 on May 29 before recovering to current levels.
This price action aligns with institutional profit-taking following earlier advances and systematic selling triggered by moving average breakdowns.
Chinese demand patterns remain measured, with refined copper consumption growing 2.4% through early 2024 while Shanghai Futures Exchange prices fluctuate between 77,997-78,557 RMB per tonne during May.
This modest demand growth creates uncertainty against supply constraints that continue supporting longer-term valuations. The overnight stabilization around $4.69 occurred near multiple technical confluences, suggesting immediate selling pressure may be exhausted.
However, sustainability of this support depends on broader monetary policy developments and Chinese economic data releases scheduled for the coming week.
Current technical conditions create an asymmetric risk-reward environment where oversold momentum indicators intersect with declining physical inventories.
The copper market stands at a critical inflection point where near-term technical pressure meets compelling supply-demand fundamentals, requiring careful navigation of competing signals as institutional participants evaluate positioning ahead of month-end rebalancing activities.
