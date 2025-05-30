403
Silver Struggles Near Key Resistance As Dollar Weakness Provides Limited Support
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data published May 30, 2025, shows silver trading at $33.064 per ounce, down $0.045 or 0.14% from the previous session. The precious metal continues consolidating within a narrow range between $31.50 and $33.60 that has persisted for the past month.
The 4-hour chart reveals silver forming a triangle pattern with prices hovering near the 50-day exponential moving average. Technical indicators show mixed signals as the metal tests key resistance around $33.60-$33.75.
Moving averages indicate an uptrend presence, but momentum remains subdued as prices struggle to break above consolidation highs. Silver found modest support from US Dollar weakness following a federal court ruling against President Trump 's tariff policies.
The Dollar Index declined to approximately 99.20 after failing at resistance near 100.65. This currency weakness typically benefits dollar-denominated commodities like silver, though the metal's response has been muted.
Economic data added pressure to the dollar as initial jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 240,000 last week. This figure exceeded market expectations of 230,000 and marked the highest level in a month.
The US economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2% in the first quarter, marking the first quarterly decline in three years. Indian markets showed stability with domestic silver prices unchanged at ₹99.90 per gram.
This price stagnation reflects limited international market movement and stable rupee-dollar exchange rates. Southern Indian cities including Chennai and Hyderabad trade at slight premiums around ₹110.90 per gram.
The Relative Strength Index shows silver trading slightly above the 50 level, suggesting neutral momentum. MACD indicators reveal potential for bullish bias, though conviction remains limited.
Volume analysis confirms subdued trading activity as investors await clearer directional signals. Technical analysis points to critical support at $32.75, with a break below potentially triggering further declines toward $32.45.
Analysts warn that a breach of $32.45 would invalidate bullish scenarios and open targets near $30.65. Conversely, a decisive break above $33.75 would signal upward momentum toward $34.65.
The broader precious metals complex shows similar consolidation patterns as markets await Friday's core PCE inflation data.
Forecasts suggest 2.5% annual inflation, though legal uncertainties surrounding trade policies may limit data impact. Silver lease rates remain elevated above 6%, indicating ongoing supply tightness in physical markets.
Triangle pattern formation suggests price compression nearing resolution. The narrowing range between support and resistance typically precedes significant directional moves.
Professional traders monitor the $33.60 resistance level closely, viewing a break above as confirmation of renewed bullish momentum. Silver's current position reflects broader market uncertainty as technical and fundamental factors compete for dominance.
Dollar weakness provides underlying support, while elevated interest rates and economic concerns create headwinds. The metal's next move likely depends on whether buyers can push prices decisively above the established resistance zone.
