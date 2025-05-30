403
Iron Ore Price Sinks 3.32% As China's Demand Falters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A dramatic 3.32% drop struck the Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China (TSI) Index on May 29, 2025. The price plummeted from 99.30 to 96.00, unsettling global markets.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures chart data captures this steep fall, reflecting deep market concerns. Traders sold heavily as China's steel production cuts threatened demand, hitting the world's top iron ore buyer.
X platform posts flagged fears of crude steel reductions, with prices already down 0.3% to 99.48 on May 27. Meanwhile, Australia and Brazil ramped up supply, flooding the market. Web reports confirmed increased shipments from these producers, pushing prices lower.
Macroeconomic pressures worsened the situation. A US economic contraction raised fears of a global demand slump, impacting commodities. X platform posts on May 29 noted a US court ruling blocking tariffs, stirring uncertainty.
A stronger US dollar made iron ore pricier for global buyers, curbing purchases. Web reports from May 26 identified the dollar's strength as a key drag on prices.
By 06:32 UTC on May 30, the price settled at 96.45, down 0.21% from 96.65. The 4-hour chart shows a high of 96.79 and a low of 96.45, indicating cautious trading. Technical indicators point to continued bearishness.
Iron Ore Market Analysis
The price sits below the 50-day moving average of 97.50, confirming a downtrend. RSI at 40 suggests oversold conditions, hinting at a possible bounce. Yet, MACD reflects negative momentum, with the signal line below zero.
Support at 96.00 held steady, but resistance at 97.00 looms near the Ichimoku Cloud base. Fibonacci retracement levels highlight support at 94.50, a 61.8% retracement from mid-May lows.
Bollinger Bands show high volatility, with the price near the lower band. Volume data is unavailable, but the sharp drop suggests heavy selling. The Ichimoku Cloud thickens ahead, indicating resistance at 98.00 if prices recover.
China's real estate sector, down 10.3% in investment, weakens steel demand significantly. Web reports from May 26 tied this decline to China 's broader economic slowdown.
Brazil's new steel tariffs disrupt global trade, adding supply pressure. Australia's steady exports further oversupply the market, making recovery tough. For businesses, this drop brings mixed outcomes. Steelmakers gain from cheaper iron ore, lowering production costs.
However, miners face shrinking margins, threatening profits. X platform sentiment on May 27 projected a $95-105 range short-term, while Citi analysts forecasted $90 per ton for 2025.
China's potential stimulus could shift the outlook, but no firm plans exist. Web reports from April 8 suggested infrastructure spending might rise if tariffs escalate, possibly lifting demand.
Global steel markets face challenges. China's reduced steel output pressures iron ore further, while Brazil's tariffs complicate trade flows. The US economic slowdown, noted in X posts, dampens global steel demand.
Companies like BHP and Rio Tinto, major suppliers, encounter tougher conditions. Web reports from April 8 highlighted rising production costs for these firms, adding strain. Watching China's next steps will be crucial for market stability.
