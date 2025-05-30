403
Mexican Peso Breaks Technical Resistance As Dollar Gains Momentum On Moving Average Signals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from TradingView shows the USD/MXN pair closed Friday May 30, 2025 at 19.3288, marking a modest 0.01% gain from the previous session's close of 19.3258.
The peso struggled against key technical levels during Thursday's volatile session, failing to sustain momentum below the 19.30 threshold. Technical analysis reveals the currency pair tested critical moving average resistance during the May 29 session.
The daily chart shows price action approaching the 50-day moving average, which sits at approximately 19.29 according to market data. Thursday's trading saw the peso attempt to break lower but found resistance at these technical levels, preventing further peso strength.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index currently reads 46.35, indicating neutral momentum conditions. Market volatility remains contained at 0.73%, suggesting limited dramatic moves despite the underlying technical pressures.
The 200-day moving average positioned around 20.20 represents the next major technical target should dollar strength continue. Friday's early session data confirms the dollar 's renewed strength following Thursday's failed peso breakout attempt.
The pair opened at 19.3190 and reached a session high of 19.3288, with the low touching 19.3023. This price action validates the technical resistance encountered at lower levels during the previous session.
Fundamental factors continue supporting dollar strength against the peso. Banxico 's unanimous 50-basis-point rate cut to 8.50 percent on May 15 reduced Mexico's yield advantage over US treasuries.
Mexican inflation remains elevated at 3.9 percent while first-quarter GDP growth registered only 0.2 percent, highlighting economic weakness. Moody's May 16 downgrade of US sovereign debt to Aa1 initially pressured the dollar but failed to provide sustained peso support.
The Mexican currency had previously touched a seven-month peak of 19.38 on May 14, but technical resistance prevented further gains. Market makers report volumes remain steady as traders position for potential breaks of key technical levels.
The peso's inability to sustain gains below 19.30 during Thursday's session signals underlying dollar demand remains intact. Looking ahead, the technical setup suggests potential for testing higher levels.
The failed peso breakout attempt on May 29, combined with resistance at the 50-day moving average, creates conditions for renewed dollar strength. Should momentum continue, the 200-day moving average near 19.53 represents the logical next target.
Current market positioning reflects cautious optimism for dollar strength. The combination of technical resistance levels and fundamental economic divergence between Mexico and the United States supports this outlook.
Friday morning's price action confirms this technical narrative, with the peso unable to reclaim Thursday's attempted breakthrough levels.
The USD/MXN pair now trades in a critical technical zone where moving average resistance could determine near-term direction. Market participants watch closely for sustained breaks above current resistance levels.
