Mexico's Stock Market Retreats As Trade Tensions Mount Despite Year-To-Date Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from Mexico Stock Exchange confirms the S&P/BMV IPC Index declined 0.21% on Thursday, closing a volatile session that saw falling stocks outnumber gainers 144 to 86.
The benchmark index faced renewed selling pressure after reaching resistance near 58,800 points. Technical analysis reveals the index maintains its position above the Ichimoku Cloud, signaling continued bullish momentum despite recent pullbacks.
The 9-hour moving average provides key support around current levels, while the index trades well above its 200-period moving average near 57,500. Market breadth deteriorated as only 86 stocks advanced compared to 144 decliners.
Fifteen stocks remained unchanged during the session. The index has gained an impressive 17.69% since January, representing one of the strongest performances among global emerging markets.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion led gainers with a 3.34% surge, adding 0.30 points to close at 9.29. Genomma Lab Internacional followed with a 2.11% gain, rising 0.46 points to 22.26. Grupo Carso rounded out the top performers, advancing 2.01% or 2.60 points to 131.90.
Orbia Advance Corporation suffered the session's steepest decline, falling 2.80% or 0.38 points to 13.19. Bolsa Mexicana De Valores dropped 2.52%, losing 1.10 points to close at 42.63. GCC declined 1.68%, shedding 3.10 points to end at 181.49.
Currency markets reflected broader concerns as the Mexican peso weakened against the dollar. USD/MXN rose 0.06% to 19.32, while EUR/MXN gained 0.04% to 21.97. The US Dollar Index Futures declined 0.51% to 99.28.
Commodity markets showed mixed signals affecting Mexican exporters. Gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.60% to $3,342.50 per troy ounce. Crude oil futures fell 1.47% to $60.93 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 1.59% to $63.30.
The Bank of Mexico 's recent monetary policy adjustments continue influencing market dynamics. The central bank reduced its 2025 GDP growth forecast to just 0.1%, down from previous projections of 0.6%.
This dramatic revision reflects concerns about domestic economic activity and trade policy uncertainties. Technical indicators suggest the index remains in a broader uptrend despite Thursday's decline.
The Relative Strength Index hovers near neutral territory around 50, indicating balanced momentum. Volume patterns show no significant spikes, suggesting the pullback reflects profit-taking rather than fundamental selling pressure.
Regional peers face similar headwinds as global trade tensions escalate. Brazil's Ibovespa has outperformed Mexican markets year-to-date, gaining 27.3% compared to Mexico's 24.3% advance through recent trading sessions.
The index's ability to hold above key moving averages will determine near-term direction as investors await clarity on trade policies and domestic economic indicators.
