Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet, 'New India' Will Crush Terrorism: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 30 (IANS) On his two-day visit to Bihar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Operation Sindoor is not over, and warned that every act of terror will be met with a powerful response.

PM Modi invoked the spirit of national resolve against terrorism, Maoism, and those he accused of betraying social justice.

Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and a local lost their lives, PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to retaliate against terrorism with full force.

“From the land of Bihar, I had promised that the hideouts and masterminds of terror would be razed to the ground. Today, I say, they have been given a punishment beyond imagination,” he said.

PM Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a symbol of the courage and strength of the Indian armed forces.

He emphasised the role of the BSF and paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, a brave soldier of Bihar martyred on May 10.

"We destroyed Pakistani airbases and military hideouts in minutes. The terrorists who thought they were safe under Pakistan's protection were brought to their knees," he said.

“The power the enemy saw in Operation Sindoor is just one arrow in our quiver,” he warned, asserting that India's fight against terror is far from over.

PM Modi underlined the government's crackdown on Maoism, noting that Maoist-affected districts have reduced from over 125 to just 18 since 2014.

He criticised the earlier governments for neglecting Maoist-hit areas where people lived without schools, hospitals, or connectivity.

“Now, roads, mobile towers, schools, and jobs are reaching these villages. The end of Maoist violence is near,” he added.

Without naming any leaders, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on RJD and Congress, accusing them of betraying Bihar in the name of social justice.

“These are the same people under whose rule the poor had to leave Bihar. Now, they lecture about social justice to save their existence,” PM Modi said.

He pointed to the lack of toilets, housing, and bank accounts for Dalits and backward classes under previous regimes.

PM Modi claimed the NDA government has ushered in a“new dawn of real social justice,” with 100 per cent beneficiary coverage for essential services.

PM Modi celebrated the inauguration of the new terminal at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, which he said fulfils a long-standing demand of the people. The terminal, built at Rs 1,400 crore, boosts annual passenger capacity to 1 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the new Bihta Airport, spread over 116 acres.

PM Modi also made several announcements, including the establishment of the Makhana Board and the National Institute for Food Processing in Bihar, which aim to support local farmers and boost agro-industrial development.

This visit marks PM Modi's first to Bihar since Operation Sindoor and his fifth in 2024, underscoring the state's strategic importance in the run-up to the elections.