Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Block Listing Interim Review


2025-05-30 04:46:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 30 May 2025

1. Name of applicant: Irish Continental Group plc
2. Name of scheme: ICG Share Option Plans
3. Period of return: From: 1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,578,439 ICG Units
5. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
6. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 1,608,000 ICG Units
7. Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,970,439 ICG Units


Name of contact: Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700

MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109615002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search