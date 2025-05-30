Middle East & Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market Research 2025-2033 - Non-Lethal Weaponry (Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Electroshocks) Gains Traction Amid Political Turmoil In MEA Region

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size and Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ 348.71 million by 2033 from US$ 215.13 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.51% from 2025 to 2033. The necessity for efficient and compassionate crowd control techniques in the face of political upheaval and open protests is what is driving the need for non-lethal weaponry. These tools are being used by security personnel and law enforcement organizations to maintain public safety and disperse riots while abiding by international rules for the use of force.

The region's varied security requirements, especially in high-risk regions like the Middle East, have sped up the adoption of cutting-edge non-lethal technology including acoustic devices and directed energy weapons. To maintain better crowd control, handle terrorist threats, and safeguard vital infrastructure, police, military forces, and border patrol organizations are progressively using these advancements. The MEA market is still expanding as governments place a higher priority on safety and look for alternatives to using lethal force, despite obstacles such financial constraints, political upheaval, and uneven training initiatives. Future market development is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for safer, more sophisticated police techniques, particularly as regional security conditions change.

The market for non-lethal weaponry in the Middle East and Africa is expanding as a result of growing security concerns and increased defense spending. The kingdom planned to increase its military spending by 50% in 2023, spending US$69 billion, or around 23% of its entire budget, according to the Saudi Ministry of Finance's 2023 budget, which was released in December 2022. This expansion is consistent with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives, which demand for 50% of its defense budget to be allocated domestically. Law enforcement organizations in the area are spending money on less deadly riot control equipment.

Among other things, there is a growing need for tear gas, rubber bullets, and electroshocks. Due to the active use of non-lethal weaponry by regional police agencies and private security companies to deter crime, South Africa continues to be a major participant. The adoption of modern security solutions is fueled by increased urbanization and public disturbance; in this context, non-lethal weapons are a necessary instrument for law enforcement in the area.

Growth Drivers for the Middle East & Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The need for non-lethal weaponry is being driven by counterterrorism initiatives in the Middle East and Africa, as governments want to eliminate threats without increasing violence. Non-lethal weapons, such as tear gas, stun guns, and acoustic devices, provide efficient ways to handle hazardous situations without using fatal force. In high-risk situations, including terrorist activities or at vital infrastructure locations, these weapons enable security agents to detain suspects, halt assaults, and stop them from getting worse. They are crucial in counterterrorism tactics when accuracy and little collateral damage are crucial because of their capacity to incapacitate or control people without causing irreversible harm. Non-lethal weaponry are increasingly being included into national military and law enforcement plans as regional security concerns increase.

Modernization of Security Forces

One of the main factors influencing the use of non-lethal weapons is the upgrading of security forces throughout the Middle East and Africa. To improve the capabilities of its military and law enforcement forces, governments throughout the area are investing in cutting-edge technologies. Rubber bullets, tear gas, and shock guns are examples of non-lethal weapons that are being used more often in security procedures to increase operational efficacy while lowering the possibility of casualties and collateral damage. Forces can control crowds and preserve public order in tense situations thanks to these technologies. Their application also complies with international human rights norms, assisting governments in addressing security risks while reducing harm to people. Non-lethal weapons are essential to changing defense and security tactics as modernization initiatives continue.

Focus on Human Rights and Ethical Policing

Governments are under growing pressure to implement more moral policing practices, particularly for crowd management, as human rights concerns in the Middle East and Africa develop. By allowing police enforcement to handle protests, civil unrest, and violent situations without using fatal force, non-lethal weapons provide an essential option. Authorities can manage crowds and subjugate individuals while reducing fatalities and injuries by using tools like shock devices, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Governments may show their support for human rights and guarantee that their security forces follow international norms by utilizing these tools. This move toward non-lethal techniques aids in striking a balance between the demands of public safety and the moral need to preserve the lives and dignity of individuals.

Challenges in the Middle East & Africa Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Lack of Training and Infrastructure

The absence of proper infrastructure and training is a major problem in the non-lethal weapons sector in the Middle East and Africa. Many areas find it difficult to give law enforcement organizations the tools they need to employ non-lethal technology efficiently. Officers who lack the necessary training may abuse these systems or fail to fully utilize their potential, which might have detrimental or ineffectual results in urgent circumstances. Additionally, the durability and dependability of non-lethal weapons are restricted by the lack of infrastructure, such as safe storage facilities, routine maintenance services, and operational support systems. These flaws make it more difficult for these technologies to be deployed effectively, which keeps law enforcement from taking full advantage of the crowd control and public safety benefits that non-lethal weapons provide.

Budget Constraints and Resource Allocation

In the market for non-lethal weaponry in the Middle East and Africa, financial limitations and resource distribution continue to be major obstacles. Economic difficulties in many of the region's nations restrict their capacity to make investments in cutting-edge technologies. Budgets for defense are frequently allocated to more pressing priorities, including military spending or counterterrorism efforts, leaving little money for the purchase of non-lethal weaponry. Smaller law enforcement organizations can find it difficult to obtain the funding required for the acquisition, upkeep, and training of staff on new technology, particularly in less affluent areas. The potential advantages of non-lethal devices in terms of improved public safety and moral policing are thus hampered by their slower than intended acceptance and incorporation into regional security operations.

Key Attributes