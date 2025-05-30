Asia-Pacific Food Gifting Market Forecast To 2029 Featuring Profiles Of The Gourmet Box, Giftsenda, Marks And Spencer, FNP, Fortnum & Mason And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by e-commerce and consumer trends like health-conscious options, the market's 6.10% CAGR is fueled by high-quality, artisanal food gifts. China's cultural importance and economic power lead the region, supported by online and offline distribution.

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Food Gifting Market Outlook, 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Food Gifting Market is becoming a central aspect of the region's cultural practices, where food holds symbolic meaning in festivals, celebrations, and daily interactions. Countries like Japan, India, and China exemplify this diverse tradition, offering tea, sweets, spice-laden treats, and more as gestures of goodwill.

The market is flourishing, fueled by a demand for high-quality, artisanal products. Consumers seek gifts that satisfy the palate while conveying thoughtfulness, with options ranging from traditional sweets and chocolates to gourmet hampers filled with regional specialties. E-commerce plays a pivotal role, broadening the market reach as modern platforms enable consumers to send food gifts effortlessly.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to grow over 6.10% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

Trends shaping this growth include a preference for premium, personalized, and health-conscious food gifts, driving demand for artisanal products. Vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free options are rising in popularity, reflecting healthier lifestyle choices. Government policies in APAC countries support local businesses, promoting regionally sourced products and fostering community spirit.

Several major players in the market emphasize luxury and convenience, but local and regional companies thrive by catering to specific cultural nuances. Market drivers include the cultural importance of gifting, especially during major festivals such as Lunar New Year and Diwali. However, logistical challenges, particularly in delivering perishable items, persist.

Market trends highlight collaborations with celebrity chefs and influencers, enhancing product appeal through exclusive gift offerings. Confectionery leads the product segment due to its universal appeal and versatility across occasions. The rise of online platforms has made seasonal food gifting more accessible, amplifying its role in cultural celebrations.

Offline retail remains prominent, offering a tactile shopping experience essential in cultures with rich gifting traditions. China stands out as a leading market due to cultural practices, economic gains, and a dynamic e-commerce sector facilitating gift distribution.

The report covers diverse aspects such as market value, regional analysis, and distribution channels, providing strategic insights helpful for industry stakeholders.

Considered in this report:



Historic Year: 2018

Base year: 2023

Estimated year: 2024 Forecast year: 2029

Aspects covered in this report:



Food Gifting Market overview and forecast

Region & country-wise market analysis

Application-wise distribution

Market drivers and challenges

Current trends

Top companies profiled Strategic recommendations

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Data Collection

2.3. Market Formation & Validation

2.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Assumptions

3.3. Limitations

3.4. Abbreviations

3.5. Sources

3.6. Definitions

4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

5. Global Food Gifting Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Region

5.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Product type

5.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Occasion

5.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

6.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

6.3. Market Trends

6.4. COVID-19 Effect

6.5. Supply chain Analysis

6.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

6.7. Industry Experts Views

7. Asia-Pacific Food Gifting Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share By Country

7.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Product type

7.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Occasion

7.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

7.6. China Food Gifting Market Outlook

7.7. Japan Food Gifting Market Outlook

7.8. India Food Gifting Market Outlook

7.9. Australia Food Gifting Market Outlook

7.10. South Korea Food Gifting Market Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

8.3. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

8.4. Porter's Five Forces

8.5. Company Profile

8.5.1. The Gourmet Box

8.5.2. Giftsenda

8.5.3. Marks and Spencer plc

8.5.4. FNP

8.5.5. Fortnum & Mason

8.5.6. Mondelez International, Inc.

8.5.7. General Mills, Inc.

9. Strategic Recommendations

