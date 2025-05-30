Asia-Pacific Tumble Dryers Market Research Report 2025-2030 - Revenues To Grow From $1.88 Billion In 2025 To $2.49 Billion By 2030, Led By Players Like Smad, Electrolux, And Haier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Tumble Dryers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added tooffering.The Asia-Pacific Tumble Dryers Market size is estimated at USD 1.88 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

The Asia-Pacific tumble dryers market is fragmented, with many players existing in the region and having their market share in different countries. Technological and product innovations are leading to manufacturers making available a wide range of tumble dryer segments in the market. Some of the existing players in the Asia-Pacific tumble dryers market are Smad, Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics and Bosch.

The Asia-Pacific countries are among the leading global economies as a result of which they are emerging as a major market for home appliances and developing a positive externality for the sales of laundry appliances and tumble dryers. The major segment of tumble dryer demand emerges from the employed age group between 30 and 50 years who are increasing their spending on time-saving and efficient semi-automatic and automatic tumble dryers. Over the period, the Asia-Pacific had observed an increasing demand for energy-efficient tumble dryers, as a result of which manufacturers are equipping their products with heat pumps and Autodry features with which the machine automatically stops functioning as the laundry becomes dry.

The rising level of urbanization in the Asia-Pacific is acting as a catalyst for the sales of tumble dryers with people preferring quick wash and drying of their laundry. Japan, India, and China have emerged as countries with the largest share of the urban population, leading to increased investment in retail unit sales, advertisement, and service centers for tumble dryers by manufacturers.

Post-COVID-19, Asia-Pacific countries observed a rising online market share of tumble dryers, with Haier, Little Swan, Siemens, Midea, Bosh, and Panasonic emerging as firms with a major portion of their sales through online channels. Hygienic drying, automatic features, anti-vibration design, WiFi connectivity, and other technology innovations are making the product more user-friendly, resulting in increased adoption of tumble dryers by residential and commercial units.

Asia-Pacific Tumble Dryers Market Trends

Vented Tumble Dryer Leading the Market

Rising energy consumption by laundry appliances and increasing spending on tumble dryers in the Asia-Pacific region are leading to vented tumble dryers emerging as more preferable tumble dryer products among buyers. Vented tumble dryers' are majorly focused on the speed of drying laundry and stand low in energy efficiency.

Comparatively lower cost of vented tumble dryers than other segments of tumble dryers make them more affordable among the large share of the population in Asia-Pacific, and they exist with features of directly venting moisture outside without any need to empty the water reservoir, making it more user-friendly. Bosh, Electrolux, LG Electronics, and Asko have emerged as some of the manufacturers supplying vented tumble dryers in the region. Technology and product innovation are leading to embedded features of sensor drying, reverse tumble, and smart technology in vented tumble dryers, which are increasing their sales and differentiating them from the existing tumble dryers in the market.

China Leading the Asia-Pacific Market

The size of the tumble dryer market in China has observed a continuous increase over the years, existing at a value of more than USD 780 million last year, leading to an increasing number of manufacturers entering the market with a wide range of products. Tumble dryer manufacturers in China are focusing on both online as well as offline sales channels to increase their market sales and revenue with firms such as Haier, Siemens, and Midea increasing their domestic as well as international tumble dryers market with a rising export.

China, with its cloth dryer penetration rate of around 10%, provides an emerging opportunity for global tumble dryer manufacturers to expand their products in the country with rising expenditure on home appliances and increasing disposable income of households. These trends are leading to China emerging as a major market for tumble dryer manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Urbanization Rate and Household Income.

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Cost-Push Inflation of Tumble Dryers with Geopolitical Issues.

4.3.2 Existing Competition from Spin Dryers and Other Laundry Drying Substitutes.

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Tumble Dryers Equipped with Smart Features

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Technological Innovations in Asia-Pacific Tumble Dryers Market

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Heat Pump Tumble Dryer

5.1.2 Condenser Tumble Dryer

5.1.3 Vented Tumble Dryer

5.1.4 Gas Heated Tumble Dryer

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online

5.2.2 Offline

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.4 By Country

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 India

5.4.4 South Korea

5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profile

6.2.1 Smad

6.2.2 Electrolux

6.2.3 Haier

6.2.4 LG Electronics

6.2.5 Bosch

6.2.7 Midea

6.2.8 Panasonic

6.2.9 Little Swan

6.2.10 Siemens

7 MARKET FUTURE TRENDS

