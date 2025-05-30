Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs In Asia Online Training Course: October 8-10, 2025 - Gain And Maintain A Successful Marketing Authorisation Within The Region
The pharmaceutical market in Asia is growing at a rapid pace and presents both opportunities and challenges to those wishing to work in the region. Rather than a single market, Asia is a collection of different markets, each with their own regulatory processes, although harmonisation exists within the ASEAN countries.
This seminar will provide a practical overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Asia, including India, and will cover all important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation within the region.
The programme will include:
- Discussion of underlying official regulatory sources An interpretation of practical aspects An overview of the requirements for local manufacturing Recent developments Harmonisation initiatives An update and wider knowledge of regulatory affairs in Asia The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegate
Benefits of attending:
- Gain an overview of key Asian markets Discuss outlines of company and product registration Understand the application process Assess the impact of recent regulatory developments in the region Discuss harmonisation initiatives including ASEAN opportunities Understand how Japan fits in the Asian regulatory landscape Discover general, country-specific and regional requirements
Please note that the course will provide an excellent introduction to all the key aspects of regulatory affairs in the Asia region but will not focus specifically or in detail on Chemistry, Manufacture and Control (CMC).
Certifications:
- CPD: 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and in-market regulatory compliance, whether as an introductory or a refresher course.
Previous delegates have included:
- Scientists and technical staff in
- Regulatory affairs Registration departments
The programme consists of regional presentations covering:
- The markets
- Brief commercial and cultural background Importance of major markets
- Company and product registration
- Regulations and guidelines Drug classification systems Site registration New products Line extensions Labelling changes Sourcing changes Registration samples Certificates/legalisation
- Application process
- Committees/meetings New applications Variations Renewals/re-registration
- Recent regulatory developments
- Influences and changes: national and regional The latest regulatory developments in the region
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment